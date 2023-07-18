NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $430.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.16. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $280.28 and a fifty-two week high of $436.25. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.90.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

