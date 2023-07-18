Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inuvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

