Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate's stock.

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $964.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.31. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $445.37 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $162,633.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $118,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,709.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,531 shares of company stock worth $520,388. Corporate insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

