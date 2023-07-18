Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Trading Down 0.4 %

IDN opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

