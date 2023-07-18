Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Intellicheck Trading Down 0.4 %
IDN opened at $2.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
