AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

