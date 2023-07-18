AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the June 15th total of 277,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AGIL shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of AgileThought from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AGIL opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 29.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in AgileThought by 320.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AgileThought by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in AgileThought by 15.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 377,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgileThought

(Get Free Report)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.