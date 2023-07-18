Short Interest in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expands By 67.9%

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 67.9% from the June 15th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,092,224.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,692. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AFC Gamma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.97. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.48%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

