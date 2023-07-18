American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ) Short Interest Down 33.5% in June

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,900 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the June 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEPPZ. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Electric Power by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AEPPZ opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.7656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

