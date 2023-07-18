Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 226,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Addex Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Addex Therapeutics by 203.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Addex Therapeutics Price Performance
Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.49.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Addex Therapeutics
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.