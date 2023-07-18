Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 194,800 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($7.76) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 318.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

