Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Drops By 47.7%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 475,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $21.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 94.43%. Analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Stories

