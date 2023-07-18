Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.49. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energous
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.