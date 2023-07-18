Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.49. Energous has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WATT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Energous by 963.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.