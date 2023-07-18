FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RAIL. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price target on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Insider Activity

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,397.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,289.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer acquired 12,427 shares of FreightCar America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $36,659.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,114.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,678 shares of company stock worth $109,057 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

