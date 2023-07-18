Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 103.74%.

Institutional Trading of Insignia Systems

About Insignia Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

