Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 1,284.52%. Equities analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSE:CANF Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.