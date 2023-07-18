Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Quotient Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

QUOT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

(Get Free Report)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

