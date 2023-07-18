Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on QUOT. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Quotient Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Quotient Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Quotient Technology Stock Up 0.4 %
QUOT stock opened at $3.87 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quotient Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.
About Quotient Technology
Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Promotions platform offers cash-back rebates, digital paperless promotions, and digital print promotions; and brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.
