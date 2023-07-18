ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Trading Down 81.2 %

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 332,751 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 448,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 343,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 68,532 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Further Reading

