Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.09.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.11. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

