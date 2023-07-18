Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexsteel Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

