ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $47.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.42. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 81,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $56,372.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,326.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 216.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

