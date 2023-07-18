Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 4.23. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

