StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSE WYY opened at $1.95 on Monday. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.16.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WidePoint will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

