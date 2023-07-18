StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The firm has a market cap of $340,900.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

