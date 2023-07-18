Brokerages Set Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Target Price at $49.50

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,680,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wayfair Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Wayfair by 51.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.8 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

