Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Drops By 49.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.3406 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

