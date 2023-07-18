Short Interest in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rises By 67.4%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the June 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 495.95% and a negative return on equity of 420.53%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injectable pre-filled single dose syringe products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions comprising anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

