Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 151,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 54.8 %

ABOS stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

