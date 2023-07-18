Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 151,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
ABOS stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
