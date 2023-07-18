Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 151,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 54.8 %

ABOS stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 630.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 108.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABOS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

