Short Interest in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Drops By 30.4%

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ACIW opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $341,619.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 19.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,398,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after purchasing an additional 235,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,540,000 after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,332 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

