26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Short Interest Update

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADER. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $119,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADER stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. 26 Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

