Financial Comparison: Alpine 4 (ALPP) & The Competition

Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) is one of 123 public companies in the "Conglomerates" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alpine 4 to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine 4 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $104.56 million -$12.88 million -3.51 Alpine 4 Competitors $11.62 billion $64.46 million -48.51

Alpine 4’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4. Alpine 4 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -13.70% -22.12% -10.93% Alpine 4 Competitors 111.41% 5.85% 3.78%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Alpine 4 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4’s peers have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Conglomerates” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of shares of all “Conglomerates” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine 4 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpine 4 Competitors 74 293 462 0 2.47

Alpine 4 presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,039.90%. As a group, “Conglomerates” companies have a potential upside of 3.63%. Given Alpine 4’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than its peers.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

