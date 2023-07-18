Short Interest in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Declines By 29.4%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Wah Fu Education Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFU opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Wah Fu Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

