VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Down 26.5% in June

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VersaBank Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.54. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VersaBank

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBNK. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 4.1% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 144,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VersaBank by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VersaBank by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in VersaBank by 34.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

