Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Update

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waldencast stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:WALDW opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Waldencast has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

