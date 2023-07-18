Financial Review: GAM (GMHLY) & Its Competitors

GAM (OTCMKTS:GMHLY – Get Free Report) is one of 1,211 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GAM to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAM and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAM 0 0 0 0 N/A GAM Competitors 1040 4516 6093 107 2.45

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 80.47%. Given GAM’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GAM has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GAM N/A N/A 0.68 GAM Competitors $223.81 million -$4.00 million 6.65

This table compares GAM and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GAM’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GAM. GAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GAM and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAM N/A N/A N/A GAM Competitors 367.31% 7.16% 4.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

GAM pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 84.9%. GAM pays out 58.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GAM is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GAM peers beat GAM on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About GAM

GAM Holding AG is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. GAM Holding AG is based in Zurich, Switzerland with an additional office in Geneva, Switzerland and London, United Kingdom.

