Critical Comparison: COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX) vs. NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

COMTEX News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMTEX News Network and NV5 Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get COMTEX News Network alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global $780.94 million 2.21 $49.97 million $3.09 35.60

NV5 Global has higher revenue and earnings than COMTEX News Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

71.6% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of COMTEX News Network shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

COMTEX News Network has a beta of -8.17, meaning that its share price is 917% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NV5 Global has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares COMTEX News Network and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMTEX News Network N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global 6.05% 11.28% 7.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for COMTEX News Network and NV5 Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMTEX News Network 0 0 0 0 N/A NV5 Global 0 1 1 0 2.50

NV5 Global has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.17%. Given NV5 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than COMTEX News Network.

Summary

NV5 Global beats COMTEX News Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMTEX News Network

(Get Free Report)

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services. Further, it is engaged in construction of highways, bridges and tunnels; development of rail and light rail systems; provision of services related to street and roadway construction; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. The company also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services; and geospatial data analytic and mapping services. In addition, it offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design; commissioning; energy performance, management, and optimization; climate change and reducing CO2 emissions; building program management; acoustical design consulting; and audiovisualsecurity and surveillanceinformation technologydata center services. Further, the company provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; radiation exposure and protection, and nuclear safety and industrial hygiene analyses services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for COMTEX News Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMTEX News Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.