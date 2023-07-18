Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Head-To-Head Contrast

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shopify and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Shopify alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $5.60 billion 15.66 -$3.46 billion ($1.51) -45.48 DocuSign $2.52 billion 4.24 -$97.45 million ($0.35) -150.74

DocuSign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 2 22 15 0 2.33 DocuSign 3 7 3 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Shopify and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Shopify presently has a consensus target price of $57.29, indicating a potential downside of 16.58%. DocuSign has a consensus target price of $62.93, indicating a potential upside of 19.27%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Shopify.

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -32.49% -6.02% -4.70% DocuSign -2.69% 3.70% 0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of DocuSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of DocuSign shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DocuSign beats Shopify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc. provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce. It also provides Identify, a signer-identification option for checking government-issued IDs; Standards-Based Signatures, which support signatures that involve digital certificates; and Monitor that uses advanced analytics to track DocuSign eSignature web, mobile, and API account. In addition, the company offers Rooms for Real Estate that provides a way for brokers and agents to manage the entire real estate transaction digitally; DocuSign Federal and DocuSign CLM are FedRAMP, an authorized version of DocuSign eSignature for U.S. federal government agencies; and life sciences modules that support compliance with the electronic signature practices. The company sells its products through direct and partner-assisted sales, and web-based self-service purchasing. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.