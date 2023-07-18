Analyzing Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. NNN REIT pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weyerhaeuser pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years and Weyerhaeuser has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NNN REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

87.8% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NNN REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NNN REIT and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 2 5 0 2.50 Weyerhaeuser 0 3 3 1 2.71

NNN REIT currently has a consensus price target of $48.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. Given NNN REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NNN REIT is more favorable than Weyerhaeuser.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NNN REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $773.05 million 10.17 $334.63 million $1.92 22.48 Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.47 $1.88 billion $1.71 20.08

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than NNN REIT. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NNN REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 43.64% 8.49% 4.27% Weyerhaeuser 14.07% 13.37% 8.22%

Summary

NNN REIT beats Weyerhaeuser on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased annual dividends for 33 or more consecutive years.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

