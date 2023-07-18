Head to Head Survey: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) versus HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Similarweb and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 3 0 2.75 HealthStream 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.24%. HealthStream has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than HealthStream.

This table compares Similarweb and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -34.65% -239.40% -28.13% HealthStream 4.37% 3.17% 2.15%

Risk & Volatility

Similarweb has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and HealthStream’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $193.23 million N/A -$83.66 million ($0.92) -7.80 HealthStream $266.83 million 2.69 $12.09 million $0.39 59.90

HealthStream has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthStream beats Similarweb on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, company and forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. Further, the company provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. It serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

