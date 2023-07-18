Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) versus Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chinook Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chinook Therapeutics 0 8 5 0 2.38 Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.01%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.69%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Chinook Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chinook Therapeutics $6.13 million 429.71 -$187.87 million ($3.19) -12.34 Eagle Pharmaceuticals $316.61 million 0.76 $35.64 million $0.05 367.07

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chinook Therapeutics and Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chinook Therapeutics -4,114.05% -47.13% -37.47% Eagle Pharmaceuticals 0.36% 0.40% 0.24%

Volatility & Risk

Chinook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Chinook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Chinook Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases. Its product candidates also include BION-1301, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase I/II trial for IgA nephropathy; and CHK-336, an oral small molecule LDHA inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare and severe chronic kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates also include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium to treat organophosphate exposure; PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use/dilute liquid form of pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma; EA-114 (fulvestrant) for HR+/HER- breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Combioxin, SA for the development and commercialization rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs; and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic product candidate for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. for the development of SM-88 to treat breast cancer (HR+/HER2-) and high-risk metastatic sarcomas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

