Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Head to Head Comparison

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Randstad and Randstad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randstad $29.05 billion N/A $978.79 million $2.45 11.89 Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 33.38

Profitability

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Randstad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Randstad and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randstad 3.15% 21.80% 9.09% Randstad N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Randstad and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randstad 0 3 0 0 2.00 Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Randstad currently has a consensus target price of $45.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.77%. Given Randstad’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Randstad is more favorable than Randstad.

Summary

Randstad beats Randstad on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

About Randstad

