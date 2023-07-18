GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) & iPower (NYSE:IPW) Financial Review

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) and GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of iPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of iPower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of GrowGeneration shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iPower and GrowGeneration, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 0 0 N/A GrowGeneration 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

iPower currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 261.45%. GrowGeneration has a consensus target price of $4.26, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe iPower is more favorable than GrowGeneration.

This table compares iPower and GrowGeneration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower -11.81% -26.64% -10.53% GrowGeneration -65.04% -16.49% -12.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iPower and GrowGeneration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $79.42 million 0.28 $1.52 million ($0.35) -2.37 GrowGeneration $278.17 million 0.80 -$163.75 million ($2.71) -1.34

iPower has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrowGeneration. iPower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrowGeneration, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iPower has a beta of 2.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrowGeneration has a beta of 3, indicating that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GrowGeneration beats iPower on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs. iPower Inc. sells its products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brand names through Zenhydro.com and various third-party online platforms. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Duarte, California.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products. It operates a chain of stores in California, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Mississippi, Missouri, Arizona, Rhode Island, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, New Jersey, and New Mexico, as well as growgeneration.com, an online superstore for cultivators, a wholesale business for resellers, and HRG Distribution and MMI. The company was formerly known as Easylife Corp. GrowGeneration Corp. was founded in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

