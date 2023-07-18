Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Financial Survey

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) and Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -81.00% -62.24% Cabaletta Bio N/A -59.20% -53.98%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$395.89 million ($2.40) -3.34 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.81) -6.90

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Cabaletta Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iovance Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.09, indicating a potential upside of 138.04%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Volatility and Risk

Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer. It also develops LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-4001 for the treatment of melanoma non-small cell lung cancer; IOV-2001; and IOV-3001. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; Melanoma Institute Australia; and Beth-Israel Deaconess Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

