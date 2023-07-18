StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CIR opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. Analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

