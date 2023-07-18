UTG (UTGN) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UTG and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 313 1942 1740 55 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 217.05%. Given UTG’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.08% 7.23% 0.93%

Volatility & Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.32 billion $1.24 billion 60.04

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

