Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Grows By 90.0%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Air T Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Air T

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Air T Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

