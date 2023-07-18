VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE VMW opened at $159.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its 200 day moving average is $126.89. VMware has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $160.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

