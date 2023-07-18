Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 91.4%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 211,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $42,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

