Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Short Interest Up 51.3% in June

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SJ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJ opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.11. Scienjoy has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

