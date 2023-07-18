Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

Shares of KNCAY stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($3.25). Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts expect that Konica Minolta will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

