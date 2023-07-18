Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 6.7 %

AWX opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Stories

