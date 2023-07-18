Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Up 6.7 %
AWX opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.